Orthopedic device manufacturer to invest $3.8M in expansion project in Northampton County
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that Tyber Medical LLC, an orthopedic device manufacturer, will expand its manufacturing operation in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
Wolf said the project would support the combined creation and retention of 79 jobs in the area.
Tyber Medical's project includes expansion into a 35,000 square-foot building adjacent to their current facility, which also will be renovated.
Additionally, funding will support the purchase of new equipment and job training for new and existing employees. The company plans to invest $3.8 million into the project, which is expected to create 44 new, full-time jobs and retain 35 existing jobs over the next three years.
"We are excited to have the continued support of Governor Wolf and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to expand our headquarters to accommodate the company's rapid growth and future plans," said Jeff Tyber, president and CEO of Tyber Medical.
"Our focus to excellence within the orthopaedic device industry has yielded extraordinary growth that we are meeting by attracting talent throughout the Lehigh Valley area."
Tyber Medical received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for the project. The proposal includes a $100,000 Pennsylvania First grant, $132,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon creation of the new jobs, and $37,400 in funding to assist with workforce training.
The company also was encouraged to apply for a $400,000 low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.
The project was coordinated by the Governor's Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.
"Tyber Medical's expansion project is so important because not only does it provide good-paying, family-sustaining jobs for Lehigh Valley families, but also because it contributes to building Pennsylvania's entire manufacturing sector," Governor Wolf said. "I applaud Tyber Medical for selecting Pennsylvania as the place to continue its growth in the years ahead."
