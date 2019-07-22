Out on bail for child abuse, woman allegedly tosses child over fence
The barefoot 2-year-old landed in heavy shrubs
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton woman already facing child endangerment charges now stands accused of dropping her 2-year-old child over an 8-foot fence and leaving her in the shrubs as she tried to outrun police.
Easton police charged Lisette M. Mercado with child endangerment, trespassing and harassment following the incident Saturday night in the first block of North 13th Street. District Judge Jacqueline Taschner arraigned the 26-year-old Sunday morning, setting bail at $35,000.
Police were initially dispatched to the home for a child custody dispute and learned en route that Mercado was trying to take a child over whom she did not have custody, according to court records. Officers were notified that she was currently out on bail for allegedly abusing her child, according to records.
Mercado's aunt told police that Mercado was trying to take her 2-year-old child from the home despite the pending child abuse charges and reportedly being directed to stay away from children, according to court papers.
The homeowner gave officers permission to search the house and backyard. Police said they couldn't find Mercado or the child. That's when a neighbor started yelling that Mercado threw the baby over a fence and directed officers to his backyard.
From the neighbor's yard, officers spotted Mercado allegedly scaling a 10-foot chain link fence into the Paxinosa Elementary School parking lot. An officer also spotted the crying child sitting in the brush. Officers gave chase and apprehended Mercado in the school parking lot.
Mercado's aunt and the neighbor told police they each saw Mercado drop the barefooted 2-year-old over the fence and leave the child behind as police gave chase. Paramedics were called to evaluate the child for any injuries.
Police charged Mercado with a felony count of child endangerment along with two counts of defiant trespass and single counts of attempted simple assault, harassment and attempted criminal mischief. She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 2.
In April, Allentown police arrested Mercado at a Super 8 motel during a prostitution sting. Following her arrest, authorities discovered a 2016 arrest warrant for assault and child endangerment. In that case, she's accused of hitting a then 2-year-old child in the eye.
Mercado was released from custody in June after a judge agreed to unsecured bail. She is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Aug. 22.
As for the prostitution charge, she pleaded guilty in April at the district judge level and was sentenced to 12 months probation.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Boy reported hit by lightning may simply have been rattled by thunderstorm, fell off bike
The storms we saw Sunday night knocked out power for some and gave one little boy in Bethlehem quite the scare.Read More »
- Police allege Slatington man fires rifle at women outside his house
- Some in Lehigh Valley's Puerto Rican population demanding resignation of the country's governor
- Latin sensation Anuel AA to play PPL Center in December
- Witnesses tell police accused shooter sat in car with shotgun on his lap
- First black twins born in the Lehigh Valley celebrate 70th birthday
- National Ice Cream Day and a heat wave, what could be better?
Latest From The Newsroom
- Police: Man found fatally shot in car in the Poconos
- Updated Boy reported hit by lightning may simply have been rattled by thunderstorm, fell off bike
- Updated Reading mayor reverses course on pride flag
- Updated Some in Lehigh Valley's Puerto Rican population demanding resignation of the country's governor
- Updated 11-year-old boy shot in face in Reading remains in critical condition
- Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Perkasie
- Health Beat: Spinraza stabilizes spinal muscular atrophy
- Updated Police allege Slatington man fires rifle at women outside his house
- Updated Woman comes within inches of death again on Route 724 in Cumru Township
- Positive Parenting: Help your kids learn cause and effect