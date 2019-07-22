Out on bail for child abuse, woman allegedly tosses child over fence

EASTON, Pa. - An Easton woman already facing child endangerment charges now stands accused of dropping her 2-year-old child over an 8-foot fence and leaving her in the shrubs as she tried to outrun police.

Easton police charged Lisette M. Mercado with child endangerment, trespassing and harassment following the incident Saturday night in the first block of North 13th Street. District Judge Jacqueline Taschner arraigned the 26-year-old Sunday morning, setting bail at $35,000.

Police were initially dispatched to the home for a child custody dispute and learned en route that Mercado was trying to take a child over whom she did not have custody, according to court records. Officers were notified that she was currently out on bail for allegedly abusing her child, according to records.

Mercado's aunt told police that Mercado was trying to take her 2-year-old child from the home despite the pending child abuse charges and reportedly being directed to stay away from children, according to court papers.

The homeowner gave officers permission to search the house and backyard. Police said they couldn't find Mercado or the child. That's when a neighbor started yelling that Mercado threw the baby over a fence and directed officers to his backyard.

From the neighbor's yard, officers spotted Mercado allegedly scaling a 10-foot chain link fence into the Paxinosa Elementary School parking lot. An officer also spotted the crying child sitting in the brush. Officers gave chase and apprehended Mercado in the school parking lot.

Mercado's aunt and the neighbor told police they each saw Mercado drop the barefooted 2-year-old over the fence and leave the child behind as police gave chase. Paramedics were called to evaluate the child for any injuries.

Police charged Mercado with a felony count of child endangerment along with two counts of defiant trespass and single counts of attempted simple assault, harassment and attempted criminal mischief. She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 2.

In April, Allentown police arrested Mercado at a Super 8 motel during a prostitution sting. Following her arrest, authorities discovered a 2016 arrest warrant for assault and child endangerment. In that case, she's accused of hitting a then 2-year-old child in the eye.

Mercado was released from custody in June after a judge agreed to unsecured bail. She is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Aug. 22.

As for the prostitution charge, she pleaded guilty in April at the district judge level and was sentenced to 12 months probation.