Outdoor Allentown church service spreads message of love, unity after recent violence
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As the community continues to grieve those who have been affected by the recent gun violence in Allentown, one local church is stepping up by stepping out.
"Today the church is in West Park, " said Pastor Benjamin T. Hailey Sr. of Union Baptist Church.
The church typically holds its Sunday service at 6th and Chew Streets. However, church leaders felt it was apropos to hold an outdoor service Sunday for the first time in nine years.
"The Bible says go. It doesn't say come," said Pastor Hailey.
Hailey has been the Senior Pastor the last 16 years. He admits Sunday's service was planned a long time ago but since 25 people have been shot in Allentown the last two months he wants the community to know the church is here amid the turmoil.
"The answer for the situation that we're in in the city doesn't lie with the government officials. It doesn't lie with throwing money everywhere. It lies with people having a change of heart and that's what the church is about," he said.
Despite it being one of the hottest days of the year Sunday there was plenty of energy on stage and in the crowd. Bethlehem's Linda Robison and Charlene Morgan are big fans of the event considering the circumstances.
"As a matter of fact we need to be out here more because the things that's happening in the city right now people are lost," said Robison.
"Love is the answer to all our problems. God is love and I believe because of that we have to understand God through it all even the trying hard times that we go through," said Morgan.
Bailey says now more than ever it is important to spread the word of God to lift a community that's spirits have fallen.
"The reality is people are not coming to church anymore so we're taking the church to the community," said Pastor Hailey.
Outdoor Allentown church service spreads message of love, unity after recent violence
