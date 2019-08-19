Overnight lane closures set on I-78 for Route 309 bridge repair Brian Cobel 69 News Brian Cobel 69 News

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Repairs are set to begin on I-78 and Route 309 in Lehigh County after a fiery crash damaged part of the bridge last month.

For the next few nights this week, crews will close one lane each of I-78 east and west between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. to set up barriers, PennDOT officials said.

The barriers will reduce I-78 west to two lanes underneath the Route 309 overpass so crews can begin repairs.

One of the bridge pillars, the center median and a steel beam on I-78 were damaged when a tractor-trailer crashed and burst into flames early on the morning of July 18. The truck driver was killed.

The lane restriction on Route 309 south will remain in place until work is completed.

Repairs are expected to be finished in late October or early November, PennDOT said.