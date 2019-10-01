Owner of lab company with location in Lehigh Valley accused of defrauding Medicare

LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The owner of a lab company with locations in Lower Nazareth Township, Northampton County and in Georgia is accused of defrauding Medicare out of millions of dollars.

The Department of Justice says LabSolutions owner Minal Patel of Atlanta was part of an alleged scheme in which unnecessary medical tests were solicited from Medicare beneficiaries through telemarketing.

The DOJ says the tests were then approved by tele-medicine doctors who did not treat the beneficiaries.

Investigators say Patel paid the telemarketers illegal kickbacks and bribes.

The DOJ says Patel billed Medicare for more than $494 million.

Authorities say they've seized about $30 million from Patel's bank accounts, along with luxury cars.