Pa. Dept. of Health gives warning as vaping-related lung injuries increase nationwide

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is warning residents about increasing cases of e-cigarette-related lung injury.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said cases of injuries associated with smoking e-cigarettes, or vaping, have rapidly increased in the state and nationwide.

Sam Kennedy with St. Luke's University Health Network said St. Luke's has had aproximately 10 suspected vaping cases.

Levine emphasized the dangers of vaping, especially illicit drugs like recreational marijuana, especially using unregulated products purchased illegally.

Pennsylvania has 17 suspected cases and nearly 30 additional cases that are being investigated. Each of these cases have suffered serious lung injuries and have been hospitalized, Levine said.

Most of the lung injury cases are male, and the average age is mid-20's.

Vaping e-cigarettes containing nicotine are dangerous to people with developing brains, Levine said.

Signs and symptoms of a potential lung injury associated with vaping include:

Cough;

Shortness of breath;

Chest pain;

Nausea or vomiting;

Diarrhea;

Fatigue;

Fever; or

Weight loss.

Anybody showing signs or symptoms should see a health care provider.

The department is continuing to work with the Poison Control Centers in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Food and Drug Administration as part of a widespread investigation.

"It is essential that people who use e-cigarettes heed this warning, as their life could be at-risk," Dr. Levine said.