Pa. health secretary tours Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
The Pennsylvania secretary of health took a tour of the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.
Dr. Rachel Levine has been touring children's hospitals statewide to research the needs of children from birth to 3 years old.
She has been focusing on nutrition and immunizations, especially against measles.
Levine says there is critical need for quality health care in rural areas.
