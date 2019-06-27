Pa. Senate approves bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital
Concurred with House amendments
The Pennsylvania Senate has passed 50-0 a bill which would create a competitive bidding process for the sale of the approximately 195-acre Allentown State Hospital.
The Pennsylvania House passed the bill Tuesday night. The vote was 200-1.
The Pennsylvania Senate had already passed the bill 49-0 on June 11. The Senate needed to approve the bill one more time Wednesday, since the House added an amendment to the original bill.
The bill now heads to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk.
Rep. Mike Schlossberg said he and Sen. Pat Browne worked closely with the administration on the legislation, and that he expected that Wolf would sign the bill.
The bill, sponsored by State Senator Pat Browne, would direct the state Department of General Services to create the bidding process.
A buyer would be selected based on best value and return on investment. In addition to price, the criteria could include the proposed use of the property, job creation, and return to the property tax rolls.
The bill would create a competitive solicitation committee which would review proposals and recommend a buyer.
The committee would consist of the Secretary of General Services as well as the member of the Senate and the member of the House of Representatives in whose respective districts the majority of the property is located.
The committee would also include an official representative of the municipality in which the majority of the property is located.
