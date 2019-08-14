Pair charged in 2017 Upper Macungie stabbing, home invasion

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities allege three men forced their way into an Upper Macungie Township home more than two years ago, shooting at the homeowner, stabbing him twice and stealing his watch and television.

Upper Macungie Township police in July filed assault and attempted murder charges against 26-year-old Rennie T. Watts and 27-year-old Buddy A. Wright Jr. Watts was arrested and arraigned on Aug. 1. He is currently being held in Lehigh County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Court records indicate that Wright, of Allentown, is not in custody.

Upper Macungie police responded to St. Luke's University Hospital on April 5, 2017, for a report of a stabbing victim. The now 27-year-old victim told police that he was home alone that night awaiting a visit from Wright, described as a "known acquaintance."

When Wright arrived at the victim's Cherry Tree Crossing home, he and two other men forced their way into the house, according to court records. The victim reported that an unidentified man lnown as "Buddah" pulled out a handgun and hit him twice on the head, according to records.

The victim alleges a man he knew as "Puta" yelled out, "Shoot him! Shoot him!" Court records indicate the man known as Puta was later identified as Watts. As the victim and his assailant struggled with the handgun, at least three rounds were fired.

Authorities said the trio forced the victim into the bathroom and tried to duct tape his wrists, but he freed himself and continued to struggle. The victim reported that two of the men then pulled knives and stabbed him in the left arm and left flank.

The accused robbers allegedly took the victim's $13,000 Rolex, a $2,500 necklace and a $1,000 television.

Police said a search of the house turned up three spent shell casings, a bullet in the back door, a folding knife and duct tape.

Forensic tests revealed the victim's blood on the knife and Watts' DNA on the duct tape.

Police charged Watts and Wright with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of conspiracy, robbery, simple assault, theft and receiving stolen property. Wright also faces an additional count of possessing an instrument of a crime.

Court records list Watts' address as Quehanna Boot Camp in Clearfield County. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections runs the military-style boot camp program. Court records show Watts pleaded guilty in 2018 in Lehigh County to carrying a firearm without a license. He was sentenced to three to six years in prison.