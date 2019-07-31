Palmer PD looking for 2 who allegedly tried to steal from Home Depot, fled from police
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help in identifying two people they say tried to steal over $1,000 worth of items from Home Depot and fled from police.
A man and woman tried to take the merchandise from the store on South 25th street in Easton, which included drills, cardboard boxes, paper towels and laundry detergent, Palmer Township police said.
Both people then fled in a white Jeep Cherokee registered to an address in Hazle Township, police said. The vehicle fled from police last traveling west on Route 22, police said.
Police are asking anybody with information to contact Officer Alex Soloe of the Palmer Township Police Department at 610-253-5844 (ext. 1704). You can also email asoloe@palmerpd.org.
Please reference Incident# 19-06563.
