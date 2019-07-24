Lehigh Valley

Palmer Township considers grant options for ambulance service

By:

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 09:12 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 09:12 PM EDT

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Rural America faces an ambulance service crisis, Palmer Township Supervisor Jeffrey Young said Tuesday.

"The system is approaching disaster across Pennsylvania and the country," Young said.

Young is also executive director of Suburban EMS, a non-profit ambulance service that serves 19 communities in Northampton and Monroe counties.

Reimbursements from health insurance are not keeping up with rising costs, Young said. When Suburban EMS charges $600 for a call, for example, reimbursement might be $215.

"The fee-based model isn't working anymore," he said.

"In rural areas, it has become a severe problem," he said. He said the problem has increased as small-town ambulance squads close or provide limited service, stretching the resources of rescuers.

"We find ourselves going into Pike County on a regular basis," Young said.

Young raised the issue because the township supervisors are considering a letter of support for Northampton County grants to help Suburban EMS buy an ambulance that would cost $106,000, and for $45,000 in paving work at the service's Roseto location. The grants are from money the county collects from gambling.

The grants are capped at 50% of project cost or $50,000 maximum. That would be the most Palmer-based Suburban EMS could get for the ambulance, and grants could cover half, or $22,500, of the Roseto cost.

"There will be no Palmer dollars involved," Young said, but the township's letter of support is needed for the grant application.

No vote was held on the letter of support at Tuesday's supervisors' meeting because Chairman David Colver and Supervisor Robert Smith were absent. Young could not vote because of his affiliation with the ambulance company. Three votes of the five-member board are needed for passage.

Other News

The supervisors also delayed a vote on allowing Waste Management to pick up trash and recyclable material at 6 a.m., an hour earlier than the current start. The proposed starting date for earlier service was Jan. 1 of next year, but Supervisor Ann-Marie Panella suggested that be moved up to September or October of this year. Moving the date up will allow Waste Management workers a little more time at home on holidays, she said, and residents will not be inconvenienced.

"Most people put their garbage out the night before anyway," she said.

The supervisors approved an increase of about $86,000 total for work at the Chrin Community Center.

After the meeting, Township Manager Robert Williams said the closing of Penn Pump Park last weekend was a success. The township decided last week that the park would be available on weekends only to visitors attending approved activities and picnics. Others were turned away.

"The sheer number of people overwhelms the park," he said.

The weekend closing will extend through Labor Day.

Visitors from out of the township and out of the state have a made the little park along Bushkill Creek into a destination. Penn Pump has a capacity of 250 people. The township has had trouble with summer crowds, trash and vandalism there since at least 2015. 

"We don't have the resources for that number of people," Williams said, estimating that sometimes more than 500 people have been in the park at once. That leads to trash being left on the ground and damage to the facility.

"The park was fully booked" by groups with permits last weekend and "it went very well," he said.

Williams said that visitors who travel from the New York metropolitan area pass about 20 parks on the way. He said Internet posts that suggest Penn Pump has a lakefront – it does not – are part of the reason so many people go a long way to get there.

