Palmer man returned to Pa. for arraignment in wife's killing

EASTON, Pa. - A man accused of fatally shooting his wife in Northampton County earlier this month is back in Pennsylvania.

Edgar Himel, 80, was arraigned via video in Northampton County court Friday morning, nearly two weeks after he was caught in Colorado.

After his arraignment, WFMZ's Emma Wright asked Himel if he wanted to apologize to his wife's family and he said yes.

"Everyone has already formed their own opinions" about what happened, Himel said. He then declined further comment with reporters.

Himel is accused of killing Penny VanTassel-Himel, 66, inside their home in Palmer Township and then fleeing the state.

A 911 call from her cellphone on July 4 reported an emergency at the home, but police did not make contact with anyone there, authorities previously said.

VanTassel-Himel's body was found three days later, and authorities are investigating whether police responded appropriately to the 911 call.

“He was heading out west. He had some ties to Chicago, but he had bypassed Chicago. Where he was going to ultimately end up, I'm not sure” said Palmer Township Police Sgt. Tim Ruoff.

Ruoff says police obtained an administrative warrant that helped them track Himel from Pennsylvania to Nebraska and finally to Colorado, where he was arrested by police on July 13 at a hotel in Sterling, over 120 miles from Denver.

"Our investigators were notified that he [Himel] had checked into a hotel in Sterling, Colorado. We notified the authorities in Sterling… Himel was taken into custody by Sterling police.”

Himel was arrested in Sterling, Colorado, on July 13 and was extradited to Northampton County to face charges of homicide and theft of a vehicle.

A judge denied Himel bail, calling him an "obvious" flight risk and citing the criminal homicide charge. He's being held in Northampton County Prison until his next court appearance on August 9.