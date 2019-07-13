Palmer Township man accused of homicide caught in Colorado 69 News 69 News

PALMER TWP., PA - The manhunt for a Palmer Township man accused of killing his wife has ended.

Edgar Himel, 80, was taken into custody by the Sterling Police Department in Colorado on Saturday, according to a press release from the Palmer Township Police Department.

Himel is accused of shooting his wife Penny VanTassel-Himel, 66, on July 4. Her body was discovered three days later in their Palmer Township home.

According to the report, police investigators received information that Himel had stayed at hotels in Nebraska and was traveling westbound.

Law enforcement agencies along the Route 80 corridor in Nebraska and Wyoming were alerted by Palmer police that Himel was a homicide suspect.

Information was received on Friday that the vehicle in which Himel had fled from Palmer Township was parked at a hotel in Sterling.

Himel is currently being held in Colorado pending extradition to Pennsylvania.