Palmer Township man suspected in wife's death to be brought back to Pa. for arraignment
Edgar Himel waived extradition
PALMER TWP., Pa. - A Palmer Township man accused of shooting and killing his wife will be brought back to Pennsylvania.
Edgar Himel, 80, had been taken into custody by the Sterling Police Department in Colorado, according to the Palmer Township Police Department.
Himel waived his extradition in Colorado and will be brought back to Pennsylvania for an arraignment.
Himel is accused of shooting his wife Penny VanTassel-Himel, 66, on July 4. Her body was discovered three days later in their Palmer Township home.
According to Palmer Township police, investigators received information that Himel had stayed at hotels in Nebraska and was traveling westbound.
Law enforcement agencies along the Route 80 corridor in Nebraska and Wyoming were alerted by Palmer police that Himel was a homicide suspect.
Information was received that the vehicle in which Himel had fled from Palmer Township was parked at a hotel in Sterling.
