Palmer Township officer injured while making arrest

PALMER TWP., Pa. - A Palmer Township police officer was injured while making a domestic-related arrest this Sunday.

Steven Vastola, 27, was charged with felony aggravated assault of a police officer, among other charges.

Officers responded to an address on Berks Street for a report of domestic violence, in which a son had reportedly assaulted his father. The father reported that Vastola had fled to his residence on Belmot Street in Williams Township.

Police arrived at the Belmont Street residence and encountered Vastola, who reportedly began resisting officers.

Officials say that during the struggle, one officer was injured and required medical attention. The officer was released after treatment.

The incident is being investigated by the Palmer Township police department.