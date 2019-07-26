Palmer Township police: $2k in merchandise stolen from Home Depot
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help after they say two females took over $2,000 in merchandise from a Home Depot.
Officers were sent to the store on Wednesday for a theft in progress, Palmer Township police said.
Police said two females had stolen the merchandise and got into a red Chevrolet Sedan, which was linked to an address in Philadelphia.
A black male had been waiting in the car for the two females in the parking lot, police said.
Anybody with information is asked to contact the Palmer Township police Department at 610-759-2200 or submit a tip to the township police Crimewatch page.
