Palmer Township Supervisors approve $80,000 community center bathroom renovation
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The turf field bathrooms at the Charles Chrin Community Center in Palmer Township will be receiving an $80,000 renovation. The Palmer Township Supervisors voted Monday night to approve the turf field building plan for new bathrooms.
According to the layout, the construction will include the installation of a family bathroom, cover area, electrical storage, a women’s room, a men’s room and a handicap bathroom.
Board Member Robert E. Smith, who is also a liaison to the recreation board, said the construction cost shouldn’t be a problem.
“This money is in the 222 fund, $79,500 and the engineer … believes that we can do it for approximately $200 per square foot. We should be good to go,” Smith said.
The board members asked to round the funds from the proposed $79,500 to $80,000 towards the renovations.
The money will come from the Act 222 fund which is allocated through a committee. The recreation board, board of supervisors and the Athletic Association make up the committee.
The decision to go forth with the allocated funds for the turf field bathrooms was unanimous.
Board members also voted on a consideration of an agreement with the USDA to manage spotted lanternflies. The board unanimously approved the signing of a revised contract once a schedule and list of affected trees has been issued by the solicitor.
In addition, Rev. Jameson Baxter of New Creation UCC, was sworn in as the new police department chaplain.
