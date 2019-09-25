Lehigh Valley

Palmer Township supervisors approve first phase of apartment complex

PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday night in favor of the first phase of a planned 312-unit apartment complex.

Construction will begin in the spring on the first four 24-unit apartment buildings, said Ron Check, partner with Lou Pektor in 3100 Charlotte Avenue LLC, the company developing the Palmer Pointe Apartments.

Nine more 24-unit buildings are planned for the second phase of development. The Charlotte Avenue tract of about 23 acres off Route 22 was the site of an ITT industrial facility.

"I think it's a good project," Supervisor K. Michael Mitchell said before the vote.

Neighbors objected at earlier meetings and held protests at the site, but the complex was approved by the township planning commission earlier and no residents spoke against the development Tuesday.

Earlier complaints focused on traffic, a bigger burden on schools and a potential increase in crime.

Mitchell was joined by Ann-Marie Panella, Jeffrey Young and Robert Smith in voting yes. David Colver was not present. Only the first phase's final development plan was approved Tuesday and the date for the installation of traffic lights at Greenwood and Hartley avenues was not set.

There was little discussion among the supervisors on Tuesday. At a meeting in July, Panella said the project is a step forward from industrial blight.

Check, of Vertek Construction Management, said the goal of Palmer Pointe is architectural excellence.

"It's not going to look like a garden-variety apartment complex," he said.

Palmer Pointe will feature attractive outdoor amenities and landscaping. Land along Route 22 will be left open. There will be an elevator in each of the three-story buildings, making all units handicapped-accessible. Rentals will include one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, along with one-bedroom and two-bedroom lofts, priced at about $1,200 to $1,500 per month, Check said.

In other business, Young said leaf collection should begin earlier in some parts of the township. Collection is not scheduled to start until mid-October.

The supervisors also voted to drop legal action against a property owner in the 2800 block of Oregon Street because code violations have been cleaned up.

After the meeting, Township Manager Robert Williams said the township and the United States Department of Agriculture are continuing their battle against the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from China that threatens Pennsylvania's agriculture industry.

The USDA is poisoning the "trees of heaven," a species imported from China in the late 18th century, and the township is cleaning up the plant debris. The tree of heaven is the favored nesting site of the lanternfly. There are many, perhaps thousands, on township property, particularly along South 25th Street.

"It's a monumental task," Williams said, and the work continues on a daily basis.

