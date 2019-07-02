Palmer Township Supervisors table distribution center hearing

69 News

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Close to 150 Palmer Township residents attended a Palmer Township Supervisors meeting to await a decision regarding construction of a distribution center on Van Buren Road on Monday Night. The meeting was held at the Charles Chrin Community Center.

The FGC Van Buren Road Partners of East Brunswick New Jersey came before the board seeking approval for a conditional use application. The application would allow for the construction of distribution centers on 1492 Van Buren Road in the flood plain.

The board tabled the request until after the applicant attends a zoning meeting Aug. 6. The solicitor determined that outside approval was not met by the applicant, so the board should not consider the application and final development plan.

Township solicitor Charles Bruno said the applicant is required to get approval from "all local, state and federal governmental agencies who have jurisdiction over this site relating to analyzing and approving the impacts the development would have in this flood plain."

After a 10 minute recess, the solicitor suggested the request be moved to a later date. Bruno proposed that FGC attend a zoning meeting for clarification on the requirements, which the board unanimously approved.

Board member Robert Smith said residents were concerned that FGC didn't have the outside approval needed as well as concerns of property flooding.

"For the last two summers, we've had a lot of rain," one resident said. "That road floods so badly you can't get through it."

The board has yet to determine a date for a new hearing regarding the application, but indicated it may be held sometime in September.