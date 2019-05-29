Palmer Township to expand hours at Berks Street yard-waste center
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Palmer Township will open its yard-waste facility for additional hours, starting June 1 and continuing through the fall.
The facility, which is for township residents only, has been open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The new hours will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday hours will remain noon to 4 p.m.
"There has been lots of interest" in additional hours at the Berks Street drop-off center, Scott Kistler, director of public works, parks, and public utilities, said at the township's board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
The yard-waste center accepts leaves, branches, twigs, flowers, roots, bushes and garden clippings. Tree limbs up to 12 inches in diameter may be dropped off.
The center will not accept: finished wood, manure of any origin, tree limbs that exceed 12 inches in diameter, loose soil, sod, food waste, noxious weeds, construction waste, grass clippings, plastic or synthetic fibers, contaminated soil or stumps. Any contaminant can lead to an entire load being rejected.
Kistler said the expanded hours are a test during the center's peak period, which ends in November. The expanded hours and demand for them will be reviewed later this year to determine if the new schedule will be maintained in 2020.
The township recently expanded the hours at its Hartley Avenue recycling center, in response to public demand.
In other business, the board approved the consolidation of two lots at the Chrin Commerce Centre. The new larger lot will cover 13.1 acres, with only a small part of it in Palmer. The bulk of the lot, and the 200,000-square-foot warehouse planned for it, will be in Tatamy Borough. Tatamy, not Palmer, will have to review and approve the proposed construction.
As the meeting closed, Supervisors Ann-Marie Panella, K. Michael Mitchell and Robert E. Smith congratulated township manager Robert Williams for earning a master's degree in Public Administration from Villanova University.
