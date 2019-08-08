Paper cup company moving to Bethlehem, bringing new jobs

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More jobs are coming to the area as a startup company plans to set up shop in the Lehigh Valley.

Continental Cup Company will lease a building in the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park in Bethlehem to use as its manufacturing plant, Governor Tom Wolf's office said.

The company, which makes high-end graphic paper cups, said its $9.5 million investment will bring 71 new full-time jobs to the area over the next three years.

No word yet on when the company will move in to Bethlehem.