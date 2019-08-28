Parkland School District outlines goals for school year

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The assistant superintendent of the Parkland School District presented the district's goals for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year, which begins Sept. 3, to the school board during its Tuesday meeting.

Assistant Superintendent Rod Troutman outlined the goals by each of the district's departments: curriculum and instruction, assessment and data analysis, professional development, technology, student and school services, financial management, human resources, and safety.

With regard to safety, Parkland plans to create a comprehensive targeting violence prevention plan as recommended by the U.S. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security. They also will investigate alternative technologies for safety and security based monitoring applications and will create a standardized district safety and security manual for administrative personnel.

Troutman also pointed out the district will continue to offer staff the option-based assailant protocol program entitled "Run. Hide. Fight."

New curriculum and instruction goals include supporting the student services department with the implementation of MindUP – a behavioral modification program based on awareness, thoughtfulness, and consideration between students. Also to be implemented will be "Xello", a new career options initiative replacing the former "Career Cruising" program. Lastly, the high school health and physical education curriculum will be revised to include "Hands-Only CPR" for students.

A notable professional development goal at the high school will be "learning walks," explained Troutman. This will involve teachers visiting their department colleagues during daytime instruction to observe various instructional and classroom management techniques.

The assistant superintendent called to attention several times during his presentation how all Parkland departments and staff will be gearing up and offering their expertise in preparation for the opening of the new Veterans Memorial Elementary School in Breinigsville in September 2020.

In other business, the board recognized departing fellow school directors Robert Bold for 20 years of service and Jef Reyburn for eight years on the Parkland School Board.