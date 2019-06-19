Parkland School District students win multiple prizes at state science competitions Springhouse Middle School junior inventors Mike Oliver (left) and Noah Oxfeld with their invention, SonaSight, which earned them first place at the PA Invention Convention in State College [ + - ] Springhouse Middle School junior inventors Mike Oliver (left) and Noah Oxfeld with their invention, SonaSight, which earned them first place at the PA Invention Convention in State College [ + - ]

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It was a night for recognizing excellence in science and scientific invention for students in Parkland School District on Tuesday. Students from the district's middle and high schools were applauded by the Parkland School Board for their academic efforts.

Springhouse Middle School Principal Michelle Minotti recognized seventh-grader Sid Khandelwal. Khandelwal was named best computer programmer in the state at the former state Computer Fair, now renamed the PA Media Design Competition, in Carlisle.

She said this was the first year Khandelwal entered the statewide competition following his first place finish at the regional level.

His project was entitled 'A Novel Solution to Reduce Water Waste Using a Smart Shower System' which reduces water usage thereby saving money and the environment in the process.

Minotti noted the middle schooler beat out dozens of other entrants from around the state to be named the best programmer in the Commonwealth. She added seventh grade science teacher and competition adviser Noel Mahmood also was recognized for exceptional leadership and vision skills at the competition.

In addition, Khandelwal also won a Parkland High School Delaware Valley Science Fair first place award.

In another science competition, Springhouse eighth-graders Mike Oliver and Noah Oxfeld won first place at the PA Invention Convention held last March in State College.

The teens won their statewide title for their invention 'SonaSight' – an LED illuminated blind spot detector device attached to the handlebars of bicycles.

Minotti said the invention is unique in that it is the first ever to use blind spot detection on a bicycle. The smart-safe product destined for mass marketing uses sonar waves emitted from the device to detect objects traveling in a cyclist's blind spot, according to co-inventor Oliver.

He and partner Oxfeld and their families subsequently attended the national competition held in Dearborn Michigan at the Henry Ford Museum.

Pennsylvania Junior Academy Of Science Awards included 41 first place awards to students at Springhouse Middle School, 27 first place awards at Orefield Middle School, and 19 of the same at Parkland High School.

In addition to Khandelwal's first place award at the Delaware Valley Science Fair the same was achieved by high school students Taran Anantasagar, Reva Gandhi, Prathysha Kothare and Uma Purani.