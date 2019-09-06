Part of Pa. Turnpike to close this weekend for bridge replacement
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - If your weekend plans include traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you might want to reconsider.
A large portion of the turnpike's Northeast Extension will be shut down in both directions, as will part of Route 309 in South Whitehall Township.
Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, the turnpike will be closed between the Lehigh Valley interchange (Exit 56) and the Mahoning Valley interchange (Exit 74). It will stay closed all weekend until 4 a.m. Monday.
Crews will work to replace the bridge that extends over Route 309 using a technique called accelerated bridge construction, which will eliminate the need for months of single-lane traffic.
"We're just asking motorists to take your time... Follow all of the posted detour signs, but if you don't have to travel in this area over the weekend, we're asking you to avoid it at all costs," said Kathleen Walter, public relations for the Pa. Turnpike Commission.
The detours will take you around the construction using Route 33 and Route 22.
In South Whitehall, Route 309 will be closed from Chapmans Road to Snowdrift Road. It's scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.
