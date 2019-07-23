Passenger numbers at LVIA continue to soar
It's the busy summer travel season at Lehigh Valley International Airport, with passenger numbers soaring to heights not seen since 2004.
In June, 89,609 passengers traveled through LVIA-a 23.43 percent increase from June 2018- and the highest total for June since 2004 (92,637).
This marks 21 consecutive months of positive passenger growth dating back to October 2017.
"We anticipated the terminal would be buzzing this summer. Those expectations have been proven true thanks to all of those air travelers in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding communities choosing the convenience of their neighborhood airport," said Thomas R. Stoudt, Executive Director, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.
United reported a total passenger increase of 38.7%, with American posting another strong month at 28.6%, followed by Allegiant up 26.22%, and Delta jumping 9%.
