Passenger traffic soars over the summer at LVIA
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Traffic soared through the 2019 summer travel season at Lehigh Valley International Airport.
From June through August, 274,431 passengers chose LVIA to take off, the highest total over that period since 2003 (276,762).
90,524 passengers used ABE in August – a 16.28 percent increase from Aug. '18 – which also marks 23 consecutive months of positive passenger growth dating back to October 2017.
By the August numbers, United reported a passenger increase of 39.2%, with Allegiant posting an increase of 25.4%, followed by American up 16.1%. Due to inclement weather forcing flight cancellations in the South, Delta had a decrease of 2.9%.
