Peeping tom reported in Wilson

69 News

WILSON, Pa. - Police in Wilson Borough are on the hunt for a reported peeping tom.

Police reported to a residence on Lennox Street Monday night around 10:15 p.m., where a woman reported that she was changing clothes when she noticed a hand holding what appeared to be a cell phone outside the window.

The victim became frightened and banged on the window. The hand disappeared.

Officers searched the area and recovered evidence which would indicate someone had been to the rear of the residence, but were unable to locate a suspect.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective Hillis at 610-258-8542 or 610-330-2200.