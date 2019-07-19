Penn Pump Park in Northampton County closed to public on weekends due to 'illegal activities'

Thinkstock

PALMER TWP., Pa. - A park in Northampton County is closed to the public on weekends due to "current destructive and illegal activities" occurring there, Palmer Township police said Friday.

Penn Pump Park will be closed to the public on weekends only. Weekend usage will be authorized only for rental reservations.

The bike path will remain available.

Township staff and police will be assigned to the park to curb what police call "destructive illegal activities."

Police said it was a temporary measure, and it will be lifted as soon as the behaviors are reduced or eliminated.