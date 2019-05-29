PennDOT to replace three bridges on Route 248 in Northampton County
Work is beginning to replace three bridges on Route 248 in Northampton County, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Engineering District 5 said Tuesday.
The bridges being replaced are the PA 248 Bridge over a tributary to Hokendauqua Creek in Moore Township, the PA 248 Bridge over Hokendauqua Creek in Moore Township, and the PA 248 Bridge over the East Branch of the Monocacy Creek in Upper Nazareth Township.
Beginning Tuesday, PA 248 will be closed and detoured in Moore Township while crews begin replacing the bridge over a tributary to Hokendauqua Creek. Passenger vehicle traffic will be detoured on Kreidersville Road, Route 329/Nor-Bath Boulevard, and Seemsville Road.
Truck traffic will be detoured on Route 946/Mountainview Drive and Route 987/Monocacy Drive/Chestnut Street.
In mid-June crews will begin replacing the PA 248 Bridge over Hokendauqua Creek, with traffic utilizing the same detours as for the bridge over a tributary to Hokendauqua Creek.
Both bridges in Moore Township are anticipated to be complete by the end of 2019.
Work is expected to start early next year to replace the PA 248 Bridge over the East Branch of the Monocacy Creek in Upper Nazareth Township. During this work PA 248 will be closed and detoured with traffic being detoured on Main Street/Newburg Road, Gremar Road and PA 946/Daniels Road.
Work on this bridge is estimated to be complete in September 2020.
The PA 248 Bridge over a tributary to Hokendauqua Creek is a single-span concrete T-beam bridge originally constructed in 1929. It is 35 feet long and 45.5 feet wide.
The new bridge will be a 35 feet long, 41.5 feet wide, pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge. This section of PA 248 has an average daily traffic volume of 8,243 vehicles.
The PA 248 Bridge over Hokendauqua Creek is a single-span concrete encased steel I-beam beam bridge originally constructed in 1929. It is 33 feet long and 45.5 feet wide.
The new bridge will be a 32 feet long, 48 feet wide, pre-cast concrete arch culvert. This section of PA 248 has an average daily traffic volume of 8,243 vehicles.
The PA 248 Bridge over the East Branch of the Monocacy Creek is a single-span concrete encased steel I-beam beam bridge originally constructed in 1927. It is 33 feet long and 43.5 feet wide.
The new bridge will be a 33.5 feet long, 41.5 feet wide, pre-stressed concrete spread box beam bridge. This section of PA 248 has an average daily traffic volume of 7,026 vehicles.
Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA, is the general contractor on the $3.5 million project.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Easton Area School Board approves budget with 1.9 percent tax increase
The Easton Area School Board unanimously approved its final general fund budget for the 2019-2020 school year, which includes a 64.28 mill real estate tax rate, at its Tuesday meeting.Read More »
- Two more rounds of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, some could be strong or severe
- More questions than answers on Allen Township infiltration issues
- Palmer Township to expand hours at Berks Street yard-waste center
- PennDOT to replace three bridges on Route 248 in Northampton County
- Viral video captures four William Allen High School students helping elderly man
- Allentown School Board considering a more than 3% tax hike
Latest From The Newsroom
- Tornado confirmed in Berks, damage to homes reported
- Shelters being set up after storm causes heavy damage in Caernarvon Township
- Two more rounds of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, some could be strong or severe
- Students in Quakertown elementary school not immunized for chicken pox cannot return to school
- PHOTOS: Extensive storm damage, hail in Berks
- Viral video captures four William Allen High School students helping elderly man
- Jury rules against Bucks County in class-action lawsuit involving former inmates in county prison
- ALDI hearing to be rescheduled by Spring Township
- Easton Area School Board approves budget with 1.9 percent tax increase
- Residents react after hail hits Spring Township