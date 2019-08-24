Pennsylvania authorities perform criminal enforcement operation in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania authorities performed a criminal enforcement operation in Allentown on Friday night that resulted in one arrest.
Officials from the Allentown Police Department, the Lehigh County District Attorney's office, Pa. State Police and the Lehigh County Probation office were involved in the operation, according to Allentown Police Captain, Michael Becker.
During the operation, police arrested 19-year-old Jessiah Lopez in connection with a homicide that happened on July 12 on the 100-block of Church Street, said police.
Allentown Police said more than one arrest was made.
