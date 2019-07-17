People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins

College student and landscaper Dan Pruzinsky is spending his summer doing a different kind of homework.

"What's it like working in this heat?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked while he was digging and planting at a South Whitehall Township home.

"It sucks. You got to do what you got to do," he said.

While Dan isn't digging the weather, rescue pup Mesha is loving the Jordan Creek.

She and members of the Lehigh Valley Zoo summer camp took to the water to beat the heat.

"Definitely cooling off in this hot, hot heat," said camp director Michayla Kelsh.

The 90-degree temps can easily turn dangerous.

"Respiratory problems, asthma starts kicking in, as well as weakness, dehydration, dizziness," she said.

Director of Operations for the Cetronia Ambulance Corps Chris Peischl said emergency calls spike with the weather, especially for those exercising outside.

They don't realize, whether or not you are in good shape, hot days tax your body and pushes it over the edge.

Peischl recommends drinking lots of water.

Dan and his partner plan to start the rest of the week early to avoid the heat.

"We're thinking maybe starting early at 6 o'clock and stop around 1 when it's really hot and peaks," he said. ​​​​​​

Peischl says if you don't have to go to the bathroom a lot, then you're not drinking enough water.

If you have pets make sure to take them inside, and lower the windows in your car.