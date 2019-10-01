People prepare to go from shorts to sweaters as temperatures are set to get cooler
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - These last few days have been unseasonably warm, with another day of heat Wednesday. But get out your sweaters, because much cooler temperatures are on the way.
So how are people reacting to all of this and how should we prepare?
Not too many people are complaining about the extended warm weather, but if you are a gardener it may cause you some concern.
At Lehigh Parkway in Allentown, people like Richard Henry are enjoying the trails. He knows much cooler weather is just days away, and that apparel will quickly go from shorts to sweaters.
"I would tell them dress in layers you know be prepared for the cold you can always take layers off as it gets warmer," Henry said.
At Dan Schantz Greenhouse in Allentown the great pumpkin, all 1,300 pounds of it. is on display. The mums are blooming in vibrant colors.
Cindy Thomas, also known as the plant lady, says this warmer weather has been great for business.
"Yeah, the weather has been nicer people are piling in and still getting their fall plants and even some annuals I saw still going out for planters and stuff so yeah it's been a great season," Thomas said.
Thomas says we usually get the first frost around October 10.
And when covering tender plants you want to use cloth, as ice crystals can form under plastic and it can act as a magnifying glass when the sun comes out.
