People urge lawmakers to consider raising minimum wage during rally in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For another year a group is taking to the streets of Allentown, trying to get a wage some say they need to make a living in a steadily growing economy.
"People do not have the opportunity to live and thrive making $7.25 an hour,” said Carlos Peredin, an organizer with Make the Road PA.
Organizers of the Raise the Minimum Wage rally are urging lawmakers in Harrisburg to take up the issue when they return to Harrisburg next week.
The group was joined by several lawmakers calling for change as well.
"Minimum wage hasn’t been increased in Pennsylvania since 2006, nothing cost the same that it did 13 years ago today," Rep. Michael Schlossberg said.
House Bill 1215 and Senate Bill 12 have been introduced by Democratic members. Both call for increasing the minimum wage to $12 an hour then raise it fifty cents a year until it is $15 hour.
Some are optimistic legislation will go through.
“I think it’s possible, is it going to happen, I really don’t know, but think we are closer than we have been in a long time because the Republicans appear more willing to work with Democrats and more traditional progressive activists on this one," Schlossberg said.
We did reach out to Republican lawmakers from Lehigh and Berks county about the possibility of passing minimum wage legislation, but so far we've yet to hear back from them.
