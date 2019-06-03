Lehigh Valley

Pepper spray prompts hazmat situation at Easton Area Middle School

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Students at Easton Area Middle School were dismissed early Monday after a hazmat situation.

Pepper spray went off in the school Monday morning, emergency dispatchers said.

It's not clear what happened, but officials said about 60 people were affected.

Hazmat crews were called to the school and a mass decontamination effort was underway.

School dismissed around 12:15 p.m., according to crews at the scene.

