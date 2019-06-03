Pepper spray prompts hazmat situation at Easton Area Middle School
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Students at Easton Area Middle School were dismissed early Monday after a hazmat situation.
Pepper spray went off in the school Monday morning, emergency dispatchers said.
It's not clear what happened, but officials said about 60 people were affected.
Hazmat crews were called to the school and a mass decontamination effort was underway.
School dismissed around 12:15 p.m., according to crews at the scene.
Emergency crews responded to the Easton Area Middle School after 50+ students became overcome when a student discharged what is believed to be pepper spray in the school. Several students were transported to a local hospital. @69News #BreakingNews #wfmz #photojournalist pic.twitter.com/uBsCrvAUNj— Chris Post (@ChrisMPost) June 3, 2019
