Percentage of millennials in the Lehigh Valley bringing in business

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 06:52 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 06:52 PM EDT

Percentage of millennials in the Lehigh Valley bringing in business

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Would you believe Bethlehem and Easton have a higher percentage of millennials than Philadelphia? It's true according to the U.S. census. 

Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton have joined an exclusive club in Pennsylvania. They're in a group of only 12 cities in the state that are growing.

"It's growing in places that have dynamic mixed use economies," said Don Cunningham, president and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.

In fact, Allentown and Bethlehem ranked 2nd and 3rd behind Philadelphia. State Representative Mike Schlossberg says it's all about the people.

"I would argue that businesses are looking for a qualified pool of workers before they even start to look at taxes," Schlossberg said.

"Companies want to know they can recruit people to the market," Cunningham said.

We gained nearly 26,000 people in the last 8 years, but what's more important is our percentage of millennials - who now make up 42% of our workforce.

It's that number that's bringing in the business.

Becky Bradley with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission says the Valley can handle the growth and the traffic.

"In some regards for going to have to get used to some of that but in other regards there's a lot of things we can do," Bradley said.

