Peregrine falcons are calling 8th Street Bridge in Allentown their home

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Wildlife enthusiasts may be wondering if Peregrine falcons will make their way to a nesting site, built just for them, atop the PPL Center in Allentown.

It seems the birds have already called the 8th Street Bridge their home this year.

The banding effort there required the Pennsylvania Game Commission to use a bucket truck to band the birds.

We were able to capture the moment each young falcon had their first human encounter.

WFMZ's Holly Harrar has the details in the video above.