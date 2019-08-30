Peron Developent to build 5-story retail, residential building in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A five-story building with retail and residential uses is coming to Bethlehem.

The Bethlehem Parking Authority selected Peron Development and J.G. Petrucci Co. to construct a five-story building which will include retail shops on the ground floor and residential uses in the other four stories.

The project is expected to cost about $6.4 million.

Peron Development offered to pay over $760,000 for the land on East Second and East Third streets.

The parking authority selected the company over Nova Development, which had offered to pay over $565,000 for the land.