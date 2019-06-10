Lehigh Valley

Phillips Pet Food employees donate more than $2k to animal rescue group

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Phillips Pet Food & Supplies, a pet product distributor, presented a check for $2,776 to Peaceable Kingdom of Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.

The money was collected from activities held by Phillips' employees at the Easton site during National Pet Month in May. 

The Easton employees conducted a series of fund-raising events during the month, including a hot dog sale, bake sale and raffle. They also donated to wear sneakers to work on Fridays. 

"We set a goal of raising $1,000 during May for Peaceable Kingdom, but our amazing employees almost tripled that number," said Miki Glendenmeyer, Human Resources Generalist, Phillips Pet Food & Supplies. 

