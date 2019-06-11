Pickup truck hits utility pole in Moore Township

MOORE TWP., Pa. - Drivers are taking a detour Tuesday in part of Northampton County because of a broken pole.

A utility pole was seen leaning over Nazareth Road in Moore Township.

Crews on the scene say a pickup truck hit the pole around 11:30 a.m., snapping it.

No one was hurt, but electrical wires were hanging low.

Nazareth Road is closed in both directions between Yost and Penn Dixie roads while PPL crews work to replace the pole.