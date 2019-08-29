Pierogie Joe has been serving the Great Allentown Fair for 30 years

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Hundreds of families come to the Allentown Fairgrounds each year for The Great Fair but there's one man who is like family to the event.

Luzerne County's "Pierogie Joe'"has been serving homemade pierogies for 30 years.

Joe and his son Joe Jr. run Joe's Pierogie's and Joe's Mini Doughnuts.

They also have Joe Jr's godfather, Chef Eugene cooking up the piergoies and haluski.

Pierogie Joe says he puts tender love and care into all of his food and his favorite part of the fair is the people.

"Without people and smiles you don't have nothin. And we are lucky to say that they like us and they come back as tradition," he said.

Pierogie Joe says he hopes to never become history but is glad to pass his own down to his son Joe Jr.