Pilot in helicopter crash near LVIA on long road to recovery
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The pilot of a helicopter that crashed near Lehigh Valley International Airport last week is on a long road to recovery.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Matt McMillan.
His family says he suffered a traumatic brain injury and spinal fractures after his helicopter crashed in the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park.
McMillan flies for Ace Pilot Training School.
The family says donations will go to long-term rehab, with the ultimate goal of getting McMillan flying again.
A passenger was in the helicopter when it crashed on Aug. 11, but that person's condition is not known.
Federal investigators say it could be months before they figure out what caused the crash.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to PPL Center
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform at the PPL Center on Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.Read More »
- Police allege man slashes at good Samaritan helping neighbor
- Police: Man pepper-sprayed after violating protection order
- Foodies taste test pierogies ahead of SteelStacks' PierogiFest
- Overnight lane closures set on I-78 for Route 309 bridge repair
- IronPigs release 2020 schedule
- OraSure sells cryosurgical systems business
Latest From The Newsroom
- Fire in Berks sends 2 residents, 8 firefighters to hospital
- 9 hurt after tree falls on Bucks swim club
- Allentown community members rally against violence
- Updated $50K in Pa. state funding to go towards vaccines, outreach amid hepatitis A outbreak
- Updated Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to PPL Center
- New program aims to help improve research into wildlife diseases
- More charges likely in standoff that injured 6 officers
- Cracker to headline last Downtown Alive concert of 2019
- Police allege man slashes at good Samaritan helping neighbor
- Police: Man pepper-sprayed after violating protection order