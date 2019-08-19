Pilot in helicopter crash near LVIA on long road to recovery

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The pilot of a helicopter that crashed near Lehigh Valley International Airport last week is on a long road to recovery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Matt McMillan.

His family says he suffered a traumatic brain injury and spinal fractures after his helicopter crashed in the Lehigh Valley Industrial Park.

McMillan flies for Ace Pilot Training School.

The family says donations will go to long-term rehab, with the ultimate goal of getting McMillan flying again.

A passenger was in the helicopter when it crashed on Aug. 11, but that person's condition is not known.

Federal investigators say it could be months before they figure out what caused the crash.