Pipe bursts in Lehigh University dorm, causing flooding, evacuations

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Some Lehigh University freshmen needed to sleep elsewhere Wednesday night after a pipe burst and flooded a dorm building.

A pipe failed in a third-floor bathroom in Beardslee, causing water issues that affected all floors, the university said in a letter to students.

The nearly 50 students living in the building had to evacuate for the night. More than half opted to stay at the Comfort Suites nearby, while the rest stayed on campus with friends, the school said.

University staff and police, the Bethlehem fire department, and a professional restoration company worked for hours overnight to fix the problem.

The school said Thursday morning the building is safe to enter, but multiple commercial dehumidifiers and blowers are installed around the dorm to help dry things out. Students have the option to stay at the hotel for another night Thursday if interested.

The university is also offering students laundry cards to wash any affected clothes, sheets or towels. Area carpets in the building have been collected and sent off-site to be cleaned and dried, the school said.