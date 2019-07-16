Planned Parenthood will continue to provide abortions despite new rules
President Trump's administration enacted new rules on abortion, effectively de-funding the nation's largest provider of the procedure.
But Planned Parenthood says it will continue to provide abortions despite the new rules.
Title X funding provides reproductive health screenings and services to roughly 4 million women each year.
Federal funds can't be used to pay for abortion care.
But now organizations that receive federal dollars can't even talk about abortion, let alone make a referral.
"Taxpayers don't want their taxpayer dollars going to fund abortion," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of the pro-life group The Liberty Counsel.
Staver says changes to Title X are in line with the wishes of the taxpayers.
Title X provides federal funding for pap smears, std and pregnancy testing along with other health services.
Currently, federal dollars are not used for abortion care.
The new rules enacted by President Trump go a step further, prohibiting organizations that accept federal funds from talking to patients about abortions or making abortion referrals.
"Most of the facilities will be able to continue to provide care in the past they just can't be involved directly or indirectly in abortion," said Staver.
Planned Parenthood says because of the change it will no longer be accepting Title X federal funds.
"We are currently working on emergency funds and that is how we are operating at this time," said Casey Roncoroni, Planned Parenthood Vice President of Development.
Roncoroni says the gag rule is unethical and dangerous.
She says Planned Parenthood has 22,000 women in our area who count on the reproductive health services and screenings the organization provides.
She says 30 percent of those women cannot afford them on their own.
"Our doors are open they're open today they're open tomorrow we have been open for over 100 years. We will continue to be open to provide them the care that they need," said Roncoroni.
While Planned Parenthood will not accept Title X funds, it will still participate in the Medicare program and receive reimbursements for health care services not related to abortion.
69 News reached out to Senator Pat Toomey and Representative Susan Wild for their reaction to the rule change.
Rep. Wild says "The changes to Title X undermine women’s health and women’s right to make their own decisions about their bodies and their families.”
She continued, “Women deserve better than substandard care, they deserve to have access to all of the information available about their reproductive health. And cutting funding to clinics that provide health services, family planning, and preventive health care to underserved and low income women and families cuts health care for women and families in need."
Senator Pat Toomey did not provide a statement on the rule change as of yet.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Former astronaut talks the future of space exploration on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch
The launch of Apollo 11 and the moon landing won the space race with Russia.Read More »
- Planned Parenthood will continue to provide abortions despite new rules
- Bethlehem shows how drivers, pedestrians can safely share the road
- Time, training, deescalation needed as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace
- Community members gather in Allentown to discuss recent shootings
- Bethlehem police allege man threatened to blow up gas-filled home
- Case of man accused of repeatedly raping young girl headed to trial
Latest From The Newsroom
- Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag
- Updated Former astronaut talks the future of space exploration on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch
- Time, training, deescalation needed as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace
- Reading water main break a headache for nearly 2K customers
- Lt. gov. calls on Reading mayor to change view on pride flag
- Police seeking white car in death of woman found on bypass
- Pa. Turnpike approves 6% toll increase for 2020
- Delaware River Tubing owner says state of NJ trying to shut him down
- Planned Parenthood will continue to provide abortions despite new rules
- Health Beat: MyMobility app rehabs man's knee