Lehigh Valley

Planned Parenthood will continue to provide abortions despite new rules

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 06:52 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 06:53 PM EDT

Planned Parenthood will continue to provide abortions despite new rules

President Trump's administration enacted new rules on abortion, effectively de-funding the nation's largest provider of the procedure.

But Planned Parenthood says it will continue to provide abortions despite the new rules.

Title X funding provides reproductive health screenings and services to roughly 4 million women each year.

Federal funds can't be used to pay for abortion care.

But now organizations that receive federal dollars can't even talk about abortion, let alone make a referral. 

"Taxpayers don't want their taxpayer dollars going to fund abortion," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of the pro-life group The Liberty Counsel.

Staver says changes to Title X are in line with the wishes of the taxpayers.

Title X provides federal funding for pap smears, std and pregnancy testing along with other health services.

Currently, federal dollars are not used for abortion care.

The new rules enacted by President Trump go a step further, prohibiting organizations that accept federal funds from talking to patients about abortions or making abortion referrals.

"Most of the facilities will be able to continue to provide care in the past they just can't be involved directly or indirectly in abortion," said Staver.

Planned Parenthood says because of the change it will no longer be accepting Title X federal funds.

"We are currently working on emergency funds and that is how we are operating at this time," said Casey Roncoroni, Planned Parenthood Vice President of Development.

Roncoroni says the gag rule is unethical and dangerous.

She says Planned Parenthood has 22,000 women in our area who count on the reproductive health services and screenings the organization provides.

She says 30 percent of those women cannot afford them on their own.

"Our doors are open they're open today they're open tomorrow we have been open for over 100 years. We will continue to be open to provide them the care that they need," said Roncoroni.

While Planned Parenthood will not accept Title X funds, it will still participate in the Medicare program and receive reimbursements for health care services not related to abortion.

69 News reached out to Senator Pat Toomey and Representative Susan Wild for their reaction to the rule change.

Rep. Wild says "The changes to Title X undermine women’s health and women’s right to make their own decisions about their bodies and their families.”

She continued, “Women deserve better than substandard care, they deserve to have access to all of the information available about their reproductive health. And cutting funding to clinics that provide health services, family planning, and preventive health care to underserved and low income women and families cuts health care for women and families in need."

Senator Pat Toomey did not provide a statement on the rule change as of yet.

