Lehigh Valley

Pleasantly warm and dry Monday before heat and humidity return

Daily storms but no washouts starting Tuesday

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2019 05:45 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 05:45 AM EDT

Pleasantly warm and dry Monday before heat and humidity return

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine and warm, but not humid. High: 86

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 63

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and turning more humid with a shower or thunderstorm around. High: 89, Low: 68

LINKS:  HOUR BY  HOUR  |  RADAR  |  TRAFFIC

After a very active Saturday afternoon with numerous thunderstorms, some of which were severe producing wind damage and large hail, Sunday was a much quieter day. The culprit for Saturday's storms was a cold front that tracked from north to south across the region.

Fortunately, we reaped the benefits of a more refreshing air mass that built in behind the front for Sunday. The morning started on the muggy side with dew points well into the 60s, but we saw those dew points drop back into the more comfy 50s in the afternoon courtesy of a refreshing northwesterly breeze ushering in drier air.

Upper level energy swinging across Upstate New York and New England sparked scattered showers and thunderstorms in those areas, and a few showers were able to sneak far enough south into parts of the Poconos and northern New Jersey, but most stayed dry.

Dry is something we won't be able to guarantee for much of the week ahead with heat, humidity and daily thunderstorm chances returning. No day beyond Monday will be a washout, but certainly days when a shower or thunderstorm will pop up in someone's backyard.

In fact, Monday will be the only rain-free day until a cold front moves through this holiday weekend. It will also be pleasantly warm Monday with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will land in the mid 80s with dew points sitting comfortably in the 50s. 

As high pressure moves off the Carolina coast later Monday night into Tuesday, warmer and more humid air will stream back into the Mid-Atlantic as a west to southwesterly wind flow returns. As the heat over the center of the nation begins to shift eastward, a weak disturbance will move from the eastern Great Lakes into the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday along the periphery of this heat dome.

We will allow for a spotty shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday, but there will be plenty more dry times than wet times with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 80s. Dew points will spike back up into the low and mid 60s Tuesday, and we can call this moderately humid. Those dew points will only continue to rise however for the rest of the week reaching the more noticeable, if not oppressive, upper 60s to low 70s.

A brief bubble of high pressure returns for Wednesday leading to a mainly dry day along with partly to mostly sunny skies. During the afternoon and evening, a dying warm front moving in from the west may be enough to spark a shower or thunderstorm, but this looks to be quite isolated at this time. It will be a hot and muggy day as afternoon high temperatures climb to around 90 degrees. Wednesday night will also feature a return to very mild and muggy nights with low temperatures struggling to even drop below 70 degrees. That will be the case for the remainder of the week.

As we head into the Fourth of July holiday, the heat and humidity will continue to ramp up as a jet stream ridge builds back into the eastern United States. From the Fourth of July through Saturday, we can expect oppressive heat and humidity with high temperatures in the low 90s and daily chances of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms compliments of the moist and unstable air mass in place.

While at this time it does not look like we'll see any organized severe weather through this period, a few thunderstorms could certainly contain torrential downpours given the high humidity.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

05:51 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 16°
  • 75%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Girl claims to be selling candy for school fundraiser in door-to-door scam

Girl claims to be selling candy for school fundraiser in door-to-door scam

Arrest warrant issued in homicide of Wilson man Wednesday
69 News

Arrest warrant issued in homicide of Wilson man Wednesday

Allentown School district passes resolution asking charter schools for 10% reimbursement cut
69 News

Allentown School district passes resolution asking charter schools for 10% reimbursement cut

New community center in Bethlehem aims to help families impacted by substance use

New community center in Bethlehem aims to help families impacted by substance use

Allentown school board names new Dieruff High School principal
Photo courtesy Allentown School District

Allentown school board names new Dieruff High School principal

State police suspect rash of Lehigh County car break-ins linked
69 News

State police suspect rash of Lehigh County car break-ins linked

Allentown man charged in connection to North Fifth Street shooting

Allentown man charged in connection to North Fifth Street shooting

Allentown School District approves budget with 1.75% tax increase

Allentown School District approves budget with 1.75% tax increase

LVPC says Jaindl's Lehigh Township plan is pretty divine

LVPC says Jaindl's Lehigh Township plan is pretty divine

Salisbury appoints interim police chief, recognizes and honors retiring top cop
69 News

Salisbury appoints interim police chief, recognizes and honors retiring top cop

World War II vet gets high school diploma seven decades later
69 News

World War II vet gets high school diploma seven decades later

Mother speaks out after man accused of homicide in woman's death

Mother speaks out after man accused of homicide in woman's death

Man's death in Wilson Borough Wednesday ruled a homicide

Man's death in Wilson Borough Wednesday ruled a homicide

Lehigh Township police looking for man accused of assaulting girlfriend, her children
Lehigh Township police

Lehigh Township police looking for man accused of assaulting girlfriend, her children

Clydesdale Bus Lines expands service to Lehigh Valley

Clydesdale Bus Lines expands service to Lehigh Valley

Man charged with homicide in 2018 death of woman in Lower Milford Township

Man charged with homicide in 2018 death of woman in Lower Milford Township

Heroes to Heroes Foundation helps local veterans heal through trips to Israel

Heroes to Heroes Foundation helps local veterans heal through trips to Israel

City Center announces 4 more merchants for the Downtown Allentown Market

City Center announces 4 more merchants for the Downtown Allentown Market

Allentown gearing up for 2019 Citizen's Police Academy

Allentown gearing up for 2019 Citizen's Police Academy

Fire drives family from Fountain Hill home

Fire drives family from Fountain Hill home

State police searching for hit-and-run driver
69 News

State police searching for hit-and-run driver

Racing to find a cure for Alzheimer's

Racing to find a cure for Alzheimer's

NASCAR racer Ryan Blaney visits LVH

NASCAR racer Ryan Blaney visits LVH

Allentown park restrooms to close after being vandalized

Allentown park restrooms to close after being vandalized

Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting

Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting

IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings

IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings

Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years
69 News

Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years

Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business

Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business

3 displaced after Allentown fire
Rich Rolen

3 displaced after Allentown fire

City of Easton to apply for $4M grant for Cottingham Stadium renovations
69 News

City of Easton to apply for $4M grant for Cottingham Stadium renovations

Pa. Senate approves bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital

Pa. Senate approves bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital

Tom's All American in Quakertown has a signature dish right out of the stone age

Tom's All American in Quakertown has a signature dish right out of the stone age

Local interior designer creates unique pieces handcrafted from Indian antiques

Local interior designer creates unique pieces handcrafted from Indian antiques

Lehigh Twp. OKs plans for former Mary Immaculate Seminary site

Lehigh Twp. OKs plans for former Mary Immaculate Seminary site

Slate Belt man facing federal charges in connection with Northampton County explosions

Slate Belt man facing federal charges in connection with Northampton County explosions

Contractors come calling after hail damage leaves roofs in need of replacing, repairing

Contractors come calling after hail damage leaves roofs in need of replacing, repairing

2 plead guilty in relation to Macungie animal cruelty case

2 plead guilty in relation to Macungie animal cruelty case

State Theatre in Easton announces 2019-20 season
StateTtheatre

State Theatre in Easton announces 2019-20 season

Bethlehem Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after 150 bags of heroin, $900 seized
69 News

Bethlehem Police: Woman arrested on drug charges after 150 bags of heroin, $900 seized

Bangor Area School District budget includes tax increase

Bangor Area School District budget includes tax increase

Hanover Township a long way from pool resolution
69 News

Hanover Township a long way from pool resolution

Some residents concerned after they hear, feel blasts in New Tripoli area of Lehigh County

Some residents concerned after they hear, feel blasts in New Tripoli area of Lehigh County

Take a Taco owner adapts after converting business from restaurant to food truck

Take a Taco owner adapts after converting business from restaurant to food truck

Palmer Township conditionally approves self-storage expansion
69 News

Palmer Township conditionally approves self-storage expansion

Pa. House passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Pa. House passes bill authorizing state to tear down Allentown State Hospital, then find a buyer

Easton School Board approves Cottingham Stadium capital campaign
69 News

Easton School Board approves Cottingham Stadium capital campaign

Groundbreaking held for 2nd Freshpet Kitchen in Hanover Township

Groundbreaking held for 2nd Freshpet Kitchen in Hanover Township

Indictment: Easton man accepted more than $140k in kickbacks in exchange for prescribing opioid

Indictment: Easton man accepted more than $140k in kickbacks in exchange for prescribing opioid

Man indicted in connection with Washington Township explosions

Man indicted in connection with Washington Township explosions

Students could be doing school work on snow days if bill is signed into law

Students could be doing school work on snow days if bill is signed into law