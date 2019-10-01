Police: 2 men recorded themselves installing illegal device

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - Two men who police say recorded themselves as they installed illegal recording devices in the home of one of their former partners are now facing charges.

Hanover residents Vito Villani and Fred Rice III are both accused of intercepting communications. Villani also faces a conspiracy count.

Colonial Regional police say a recording device found in an air vent of Villani's estranged wife's home contained a recording of the men installing it in July.

Authorities say the device had 98 separate recordings overall. The first 71 recordings were of Rice's ex-girlfriend, and sounded like they were taken from inside her vehicle.

Villani's attorney says his client maintains his innocence. It wasn't known Monday if Rice has retained an attorney.