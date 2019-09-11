Police: 2 women stole over $500 of allergy medicine from CVS, concealed it in purse

Colonial Regional Police Department

LOWER NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating after they said two women stole over $500 worth of allergy medicine from a store in Northampton County.

The theft happened at the CVS on Jandy Boulevard in Lower Nazareth Township on Aug. 1, Colonial Regional Police said.

Two females took $571 worth of allergy medicine and concealed it in a purse, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Ron Nigro at 610-861-4820 or info@Colonialreginalpd.org.

Tips can remain anonymous.