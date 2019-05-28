Police allege driver flees sobriety checkpoint, hits officer
Easton man now faces assault, DUI charges
FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - Authorities allege that an Easton man injured a police officer Friday night as he fled a sobriety checkpoint.
Hector Rentas, of Folk Street, faces assault and DUI charges following his arrest late Friday after he arrived at the same checkpoint at Pembroke Road and Garfield Street for the second time that night. District Judge Patricia Broscius arraigned the 28-year-old Saturday morning, setting bail at $50,000.
As Rentas approached at the DUI checkpoint about 10:15 p.m., a Freemansburg police officer said he watched as the driver grabbed something from the passenger seat and put it under his leg, according to court records. When he was asked to step from the car, Rentas allegedly refused and sped away.
As several officers jumped out of the way to avoid getting hit, Rentas allegedly struck one police officer, who required medical treatment.
He allegedly led police on a chase through Bethlehem and the surrounding areas. Authorities said they broke off pursuit because of Rentas’ erratic driving.
He approached the DUI checkpoint a second time about 45 minutes later, this time abandoning his car and trying to outrun apprehension. Rentas was taken into custody and struggled with police. Authorities would later determine he was allegedly impaired.
Authorities charged Rentas with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of fleeing and eluding, all felonies. He also faces single counts of resisting arrest, DUI and driving with a suspended license, all misdemeanors.
Rentas failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June. 5.
