Police allege man slashes at good Samaritan helping neighbor
Accused violated a protection order filed by ex
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia man allegedly slashed at a good Samaritan, who came to his neighbor's aid Sunday afternoon.
Allentown police were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of North Railroad Street shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of an ongoing assault and a violation of a protection-from-abuse order.
Authorities said officers had been at the house earlier that day after Nelson Caban Castro allegedly left a voicemail for his ex-girlfriend that he was on his way to Allentown to kill her, according to court records. Police said the ex-girlfriend had an active PFA against the 42-year-old.
Caban Castro's ex-girlfriend told police she was outside later, when she spotted him walk around the corner. That's when she began yelling to a neighbor for help.
The neighbor reportedly came outside to separate Caban Castro from his ex, when he was cut on the right cheek with a knife. Police said he sustained a small cut on his cheek, and that officers found the broken handle of a steak knife in the street and a blade in the mulch.
Officers found Caban Castro hiding in a sewer drain about two blocks away in the 600 block of North Brick Street near the Lehigh River. He had a pocketknife, when he was arrested.
Police charged Caban Castro with single counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats. District Judge Tom Creighton arraigned him Sunday night, setting bail at $10,000.
Caban Castro failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 26.
