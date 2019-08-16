Police allege man threatens family with kitchen knife
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A homeless man living with relatives stands accused of grabbing a knife during a family dispute and threatening to kill his cousin.
Bethlehem police said they were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Cherokee Street about 5 p.m. Thursday after a 911 hang-up. Authorities said a woman was on the phone screaming "get off" before hanging up, according to court records. The caller was later identified as one of the victims.
She told police that she was arguing with her cousin, Elvin F. Fernandez, when he grabbed a large knife from the kitchen, held it aloft and threatened her, according to records. Fernandez allegedly told her, "I don't give a (expletive) about your or your kids, Imma kill you."
Fernandez's aunt reportedly stepped in between the two, and a third, unrelated victim forcibly took the knife from him.
Police allege Fernandez gave them an incorrect name, but authorities were able to identify him through prior booking photos. Court papers indicate he is wanted in New York on a parole violation.
Bethlehem police charged the 26-year-old with three counts of reckless endangerment and single counts of false ID to police, terroristic threats and simple assault, all misdemeanors. District Judge Nicholas Englesson arraigned Fernandez late Thursday night, setting bail at $20,000.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 29.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Allentown shooting leaves one man injured
A man was shot in the 600-block of Park Street in Allentown early Saturday Morning.Read More »
- Northampton County parting ways with former voting registration office
- Man charged after making threats against Lehigh County
- History's Headlines: Baby moon
- Former Milides building in Easton being razed, turned into parking lot
- Crews spend hours cleaning up liquid mercury after hazmat situation in South Whitehall
- Northampton County rolling out new voting machines with touch screens, paper trail backup
Latest From The Newsroom
- Food drive event planned in honor of boy, family killed in Douglass Township flash floods
- Gov. Wolf signs executive order aimed at addressing gun violence
- An argument between drivers may have led to a deadly crash in Luzerne County
- Food truck fest, baseball among events planned to help vets
- Crews spend hours cleaning up liquid mercury after hazmat situation in South Whitehall
- Allentown shooting leaves one man injured
- Price Rite celebrates grand reopening
- Man who shot 6 police officers charged with attempted murder
- Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in New Jersey man
- Guests: The Large Flowerheads pay tribute to Woodstock