Police allege man threatens family with kitchen knife

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A homeless man living with relatives stands accused of grabbing a knife during a family dispute and threatening to kill his cousin.

Bethlehem police said they were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Cherokee Street about 5 p.m. Thursday after a 911 hang-up. Authorities said a woman was on the phone screaming "get off" before hanging up, according to court records. The caller was later identified as one of the victims.

She told police that she was arguing with her cousin, Elvin F. Fernandez, when he grabbed a large knife from the kitchen, held it aloft and threatened her, according to records. Fernandez allegedly told her, "I don't give a (expletive) about your or your kids, Imma kill you."

Fernandez's aunt reportedly stepped in between the two, and a third, unrelated victim forcibly took the knife from him.

Police allege Fernandez gave them an incorrect name, but authorities were able to identify him through prior booking photos. Court papers indicate he is wanted in New York on a parole violation.

Bethlehem police charged the 26-year-old with three counts of reckless endangerment and single counts of false ID to police, terroristic threats and simple assault, all misdemeanors. District Judge Nicholas Englesson arraigned Fernandez late Thursday night, setting bail at $20,000.

He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 29.