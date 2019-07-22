Lehigh Valley

Police allege Slatington man fires rifle at women outside his house

He tells officers it was fireworks

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 05:32 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 05:32 PM EDT

SLATINGTON, Pa. - A Slatington man accused of firing a rifle at a woman outside his house told police she heard fireworks, not a gunshot.

Authorities charged Jarret T. Klinger with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault in connection with the alleged incident outside his Kuehner Avenue home late Friday night. District Judge Donna Butler arraigned the 35-year-old Saturday morning, setting bail at $150,000.

Slatington police were dispatched to the Sunoco A Plus convenience store shortly before midnight to investigate a report of shots fired. The victim told officers that a man later identified as Klinger allegedly fired at her from a home in the 400 block of Kuehner Avenue, according to court records.

She told police that she arrived at the home about 11:45 p.m. to pick up an AR-15-style rifle from a man she knew only as "Jarret." She reported that she went to the house on behalf of a friend to retrieve a gun that Klinger had failed to return, according to records. The victim told police that she had previously met Klinger.

When she arrived at the house, the victim said she sent Klinger text messages informing him that she was told to contact him, according to records. She told police that her messages included, "I just pulled up outside your house," "Can you please come out" and "It's just me."

She reported also calling the number but receiving no response. While parked on the street outside the house, she said she heard a loud noise that she believed was a gunshot. When she stepped out of her car, Klinger was allegedly standing on the front porch, pointing the rifle and shouting at her to leave, according to court papers.

Police contacted Klinger, who eventually agreed to meet with officers at police headquarters. Before being asked a question, Klinger allegedly denied firing a round at the victim or pointing a rifle at her. He told police that he threw a firework outside, when he spotted a car parked in front of his house.

Klinger gave police permission to seize the rifle and told his mother to place it on the front porch. Officers arrived to find a camouflaged Rock River Arms AR-15 on the front porch. Officers said they did not find any evidence of fireworks on the front lawn.

Klinger failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 29.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

06:24 PM

  • SSW 5 mph
  • 23°
  • 90%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Former WFMZ weatherman now forecasting for NASA

Former WFMZ weatherman now forecasting for NASA

Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave

Health officials urge older adults to take precautions during the heat wave

Allentown police arrest suspect in South Ninth Street shooting
Rich Rolen

Allentown police arrest suspect in South Ninth Street shooting

Public pools extending hours and offering admission specials this weekend

Public pools extending hours and offering admission specials this weekend

History's Headlines: A woman of importance
69 News

History's Headlines: A woman of importance

Easton opening fire hydrants to help people beat the heat this weekend

Easton opening fire hydrants to help people beat the heat this weekend

EPA raises concerns about ethylene oxide emissions from B. Braun plant near Allentown
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

EPA raises concerns about ethylene oxide emissions from B. Braun plant near Allentown

Allentown Fire Department welcomes 3 new firefighters

Allentown Fire Department welcomes 3 new firefighters

Republican nominee for Allentown mayor suggests new initiatives to reduce Allentown crime

Republican nominee for Allentown mayor suggests new initiatives to reduce Allentown crime

PPL prepares for heatwave

PPL prepares for heatwave

State laws differ on whether officials can break window to retrieve pets from hot cars

State laws differ on whether officials can break window to retrieve pets from hot cars

Animal shelter helps homeless veteran find foster family for his cat

Animal shelter helps homeless veteran find foster family for his cat

Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum opening exhibit to celebrate moon mission

Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum opening exhibit to celebrate moon mission

In the midst of heat wave, where you stand makes a big difference in temperature

In the midst of heat wave, where you stand makes a big difference in temperature

Teen sentenced for having knife outside Wilson Area High School

Teen sentenced for having knife outside Wilson Area High School

Aladdin owners putting soul into The Market in Downtown Allentown

Aladdin owners putting soul into The Market in Downtown Allentown

Wilson Borough woman accused of breaking toddler's leg
MGN

Wilson Borough woman accused of breaking toddler's leg

LVIA looking for volunteers to donate blood Tuesday
69 News

LVIA looking for volunteers to donate blood Tuesday

Penn Pump Park in Northampton County closed to public on weekends due to 'illegal activities'
Thinkstock

Penn Pump Park in Northampton County closed to public on weekends due to 'illegal activities'

Charges dismissed in school bus DUI crash

Charges dismissed in school bus DUI crash

Grand Carnivale International: Travel overseas at Dorney Park

Grand Carnivale International: Travel overseas at Dorney Park

Allentown planners want more detail on Union Terrace townhouse proposal
69 News

Allentown planners want more detail on Union Terrace townhouse proposal

Navy officer gets surprise welcome home after 7-month deployment

Navy officer gets surprise welcome home after 7-month deployment

Unfinished developer improvements causing concerns for Upper Milford residents

Unfinished developer improvements causing concerns for Upper Milford residents

Lower Macungie presses pause on Jaindl waiver request
69 News

Lower Macungie presses pause on Jaindl waiver request

Forks Township Supervisors approve land development plan for Bakerly
69 News

Forks Township Supervisors approve land development plan for Bakerly

Northampton Borough, Allen Township officials to meet over sewer contract

Northampton Borough, Allen Township officials to meet over sewer contract

Joey's Juices raising money for American Cancer Society this summer

Joey's Juices raising money for American Cancer Society this summer

Northampton County Council approves $24M contract for prison health care
69 News

Northampton County Council approves $24M contract for prison health care

Former Crayola CEO named president of Hallmark Greetings
Crayola

Former Crayola CEO named president of Hallmark Greetings

Standard fans may not be enough to keep you cool in humid weather

Standard fans may not be enough to keep you cool in humid weather

Man follows in his father's footsteps, graduates from police academy

Man follows in his father's footsteps, graduates from police academy

3-alarm fire tears through house in Salisbury Township

3-alarm fire tears through house in Salisbury Township

I-78 reopens after deadly tractor-trailer crash, fire
Brian Cobel

I-78 reopens after deadly tractor-trailer crash, fire

Man who police say climbed SteelStacks blast furnace arraigned on charges Thursday
69 News

Man who police say climbed SteelStacks blast furnace arraigned on charges Thursday

Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat

Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat

49-year-old woman seriously injured after 3-car crash in Lower Macungie Township
Kyle Gordon

49-year-old woman seriously injured after 3-car crash in Lower Macungie Township

Northampton County man faces 130 counts of rape, sex assault
MGN

Northampton County man faces 130 counts of rape, sex assault

Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter

Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter

Historic Hotel Bethlehem in the running for best historic hotel contest

Historic Hotel Bethlehem in the running for best historic hotel contest

IronPigs early lead not enough, Gwinnett comes back for the win

IronPigs early lead not enough, Gwinnett comes back for the win

South Whitehall Township Commissioners support storage facility sketch plan
69 News

South Whitehall Township Commissioners support storage facility sketch plan

Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting

Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting

Lower Saucon Township Council reviews request for $2.3M for fire trucks
69 News

Lower Saucon Township Council reviews request for $2.3M for fire trucks

High schoolers brave heat for field hockey camp

High schoolers brave heat for field hockey camp

Cars and Coffee at SteelStacks rescheduled for Sunday
ArtsQuest

Cars and Coffee at SteelStacks rescheduled for Sunday

Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair

Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair

St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center

St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center

Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements

Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements

Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam

Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam