Police allege Slatington man fires rifle at women outside his house

SLATINGTON, Pa. - A Slatington man accused of firing a rifle at a woman outside his house told police she heard fireworks, not a gunshot.

Authorities charged Jarret T. Klinger with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault in connection with the alleged incident outside his Kuehner Avenue home late Friday night. District Judge Donna Butler arraigned the 35-year-old Saturday morning, setting bail at $150,000.

Slatington police were dispatched to the Sunoco A Plus convenience store shortly before midnight to investigate a report of shots fired. The victim told officers that a man later identified as Klinger allegedly fired at her from a home in the 400 block of Kuehner Avenue, according to court records.

She told police that she arrived at the home about 11:45 p.m. to pick up an AR-15-style rifle from a man she knew only as "Jarret." She reported that she went to the house on behalf of a friend to retrieve a gun that Klinger had failed to return, according to records. The victim told police that she had previously met Klinger.

When she arrived at the house, the victim said she sent Klinger text messages informing him that she was told to contact him, according to records. She told police that her messages included, "I just pulled up outside your house," "Can you please come out" and "It's just me."

She reported also calling the number but receiving no response. While parked on the street outside the house, she said she heard a loud noise that she believed was a gunshot. When she stepped out of her car, Klinger was allegedly standing on the front porch, pointing the rifle and shouting at her to leave, according to court papers.

Police contacted Klinger, who eventually agreed to meet with officers at police headquarters. Before being asked a question, Klinger allegedly denied firing a round at the victim or pointing a rifle at her. He told police that he threw a firework outside, when he spotted a car parked in front of his house.

Klinger gave police permission to seize the rifle and told his mother to place it on the front porch. Officers arrived to find a camouflaged Rock River Arms AR-15 on the front porch. Officers said they did not find any evidence of fireworks on the front lawn.

Klinger failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 29.